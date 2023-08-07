Business Analyst IT at STS

Senior BA
Looking for a Senior BA for our client in the bank instiutution, you need to be available to start in September!
-
9 – 12months contract
-
We have an urgent requirement for a highly skilled Senior Business Analyst to join our team on a contracting basis.
- The ideal candidate should have a proven track record of experience in short-term insurance projects and possess expertise in API, DevOps, Automation, and SAFe Agile methodologies.
- This individual will play a crucial role in one of our key projects, and we are committed to offering a competitive market-related rate for the selected candidate.
- Hybrid working model.
Desired Skills:
- API
- DevOps
- Automation
- and SAFe Agile