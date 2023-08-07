Business Analyst (Mid-level)

Our client, a diversified financial services Company, has a contract vacancy (long term) for a Business Analyst (Mid Level) with experience in LISP products, including Retirement Annuities, preservations funds, CIS/Unit trusts, Living Annuity or annuity products.

Diploma in Business Analysis and/or

Other (e.g. BSc (Computer Engineering/Information Technology)

Business Analyst certification beneficial.

Past systems experience could include InvestOne, FNZ, Silica, Compass, Flexcube.

Working experience at investment companies, LISP companies and the likes.

Main tasks will include gathering requirements, mapping processes, mapping existing processes, producing client journeys, and conveying these to system owners, dev teams to develop and then the testing thereof.

To succeed in this role, you should have a natural analytical way of thinking and be able to explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.

Responsibilities:

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.

Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.

Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings.

Performing requirements analysis.

Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.

Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff.

Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.

Performing user acceptance testing.

Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.

Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.

Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.

Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users.

Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

Desired Skills:

Experience in LSIP

FNZ

Silica

Compass

Flexcube

Gathering requirements

UAT

Stakeholder liaison

