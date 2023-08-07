Data Analyst (Nedbank) – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are excited to present an excellent opportunity for a Data Analyst to join our client in the Banking Industry. As a Data Analyst, you will play a crucial role in extracting, analyzing, and interpreting valuable insights from complex data sets, contributing to data-driven decision-making within the organization.
The ideal candidate for this position will have a strong background in data analysis, with proficiency in data manipulation, data visualization, and statistical analysis. You should have hands-on experience with data querying languages.
Qualification required:
- National Senior Certificate/Matric
- Relevant IT Degree or Diploma
Experience required:
- 6+ years’ experience
- SAP HCM
- SAP HR
Key Responsibilities:
- Technical data analyst skills required to enable the data lifecycle within EDS, namely the ability to profile source data and complete the relevant mapping documentation to enable the data integration between source system (golden/trusted) and target system (LOB).
Contract – 12 Months
Hybrid working model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML