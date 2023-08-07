Data Engineer (Nedbank) – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are excited to present an excellent opportunity with our client in the banking industry, as they are currently looking for a skilled Data Engineer to join their team. As a Data Engineer, you will play a crucial role in designing, building, and maintaining the data infrastructure and pipelines that drive data-driven decision-making and insights.

The ideal candidate for this position will have a strong background in data engineering, with proficiency in data modeling.

Qualification required:

National Senior Certificate/Matric

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Experience required:

6+ years’ experience

Data warehousing concepts is advantageous.

Agile working approach essential

Adobe Martech technology stack is advantageous

Data Profiling is essential

Key Responsibilities:

The “technical data analyst” skills required to enable the data lifecycle within EDS, namely the ability to profile source data and complete the relevant mapping documentation to enable the data integration between source system (golden/trusted) and target system (LOB).

Contract – 12 Months

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

