Desktop Support Engineer

Welcome to the world of seamless technology solutions!
Are you a passionate problem-solver with a knack for both MacBooks and Windows?
We are looking for 3 expert Desktop Support Technician in the beautiful cities of Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg, your skills will shine in a dynamic environment where no technical challenge is too big.
With a blend of expertise, troubleshooting finesse, and a dash of customer service flair, you’ll be the go-to professional ensuring smooth sailing for all devices.
Join us and be the hero behind every click, tap, and scroll!
Candidate Requirements
- Perform asset audit and stock count
- Diagnose computer issues related to printing of store and credit cards
- Troubleshoot issues related to signature pads
- Guidance or instructions will be provided by the IT team therefore specific knowledge of the card printer and signature pads not required
- Provides software support and troubleshooting on both Microsoft Windows and Apple Mac operating systems for a wide variety of applications, hardware, and software
- Conducts detailed and effective technical analysis in order to resolve issues related to support and maintenance
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology or related field required
- 5 years Desktop support experience
- Own, reliable vehicle
- Good communicator as there are several stakeholders to engage with (onsite store, Team Leader, IT vendor, WFS IT team)
- Excellent troubleshooting skills
- Experience with advanced IT concepts such as Cisco networking, WAN/LAN architecture, server architecture, data center infrastructure and security
- Must possess the ability to learn new technologies quickly and work independently
