Desktop Support Engineer

Aug 7, 2023

Welcome to the world of seamless technology solutions!

Are you a passionate problem-solver with a knack for both MacBooks and Windows?

We are looking for 3 expert Desktop Support Technician in the beautiful cities of Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg, your skills will shine in a dynamic environment where no technical challenge is too big.

With a blend of expertise, troubleshooting finesse, and a dash of customer service flair, you’ll be the go-to professional ensuring smooth sailing for all devices.

Join us and be the hero behind every click, tap, and scroll!

Candidate Requirements

  • Perform asset audit and stock count
  • Diagnose computer issues related to printing of store and credit cards
  • Troubleshoot issues related to signature pads
  • Guidance or instructions will be provided by the IT team therefore specific knowledge of the card printer and signature pads not required
  • Provides software support and troubleshooting on both Microsoft Windows and Apple Mac operating systems for a wide variety of applications, hardware, and software
  • Conducts detailed and effective technical analysis in order to resolve issues related to support and maintenance

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology or related field required
  • 5 years Desktop support experience
  • Own, reliable vehicle
  • Good communicator as there are several stakeholders to engage with (onsite store, Team Leader, IT vendor, WFS IT team)
  • Excellent troubleshooting skills
  • Experience with advanced IT concepts such as Cisco networking, WAN/LAN architecture, server architecture, data center infrastructure and security
  • Must possess the ability to learn new technologies quickly and work independently

Desired Skills:

  • Windows
  • MAC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

