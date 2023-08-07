Desktop Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Welcome to the world of seamless technology solutions!

Are you a passionate problem-solver with a knack for both MacBooks and Windows?

We are looking for 3 expert Desktop Support Technician in the beautiful cities of Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg, your skills will shine in a dynamic environment where no technical challenge is too big.

With a blend of expertise, troubleshooting finesse, and a dash of customer service flair, you’ll be the go-to professional ensuring smooth sailing for all devices.

Join us and be the hero behind every click, tap, and scroll!

Candidate Requirements

Perform asset audit and stock count

Diagnose computer issues related to printing of store and credit cards

Troubleshoot issues related to signature pads

Guidance or instructions will be provided by the IT team therefore specific knowledge of the card printer and signature pads not required

Provides software support and troubleshooting on both Microsoft Windows and Apple Mac operating systems for a wide variety of applications, hardware, and software

Conducts detailed and effective technical analysis in order to resolve issues related to support and maintenance

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology or related field required

5 years Desktop support experience

Own, reliable vehicle

Good communicator as there are several stakeholders to engage with (onsite store, Team Leader, IT vendor, WFS IT team)

Excellent troubleshooting skills

Experience with advanced IT concepts such as Cisco networking, WAN/LAN architecture, server architecture, data center infrastructure and security

Must possess the ability to learn new technologies quickly and work independently

Desired Skills:

Windows

MAC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position