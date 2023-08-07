Infrastructure Architect

Remote – flexible on closest location (default Cape Town)

12 months



MUST HAVE:

Demonstrated, in-depth knowledge and experience of IT infrastructure solution design

– Good knowledge about all layer of IT infrastructure and technology trends.

– At least 10 years IT Infrastructure experience , including 3 years infra planning

– Know-how and experience of ITIL Process

– Analysis of service infrastructure requirements by working with solution and service owners.

– Act as single point of contact for IO for resource requests.

– Process optimisation, management and scope definition of support contracts related to IT infrastructure vendors.

– Creating and maintaining reference IT infrastructure architecture.

– Creation of mid-term and long term infrastructure strategies

– Budget management.

– Know-how and experience about flow chart design and coding

– Capacity Management and identification of efficiency actions.

– Responsible for efficiency of infra capacity used by services.

– Identification of investment alternatives, comparison of alternatives and creation of required documentation for internal processes

Key Responsibility:

1. Infrastructure Operations SPOC for projects

– Accountable for analysing and designing IT infrastructure solutions for projects and business needs in accordance with VFTR standards and procedures, preparing procurement package

– Create and maintain IO NFRs

2. Design & Implement Processes

– Will be accountable to design and implement Infrastructure processes like Service Requests, Capacity Management

– Will own and maintain Infrastructure Provisioning process

3. Manage technical terms&conditions of IO contracts

– Create and maintain technical terms and conditions of IT infrastructure support, maintenance and service contracts

– Manage and ensure quality of the vendor involvement to IO projects and during daily operation

4. Infrastructure Efficiency

– Monitor capacity usage trends, seek possible bottlenecks, efficiency and saving potentials

5. Manage Technical Strategies

– Follow and analyse new/upcoming technologies and to evaluate their impacts on business requirements

– Analyses alternative technologies and solutions , and started procurement requests

6. Planning & Implementation capability

– Planning new IT infrastructure platforms to provide “best fit environments” for applications, utilities

– Provide assistance in new projects during all stages : assessment, planning, designing, initiation, implementation of the IT infrastructure

– Quality assurance of new and existing IT infrastructure

– Lifecycle management of all IT infrastructure

– Evaluation of tools and applications to manage/monitor IT infrastructure

7. Health & Safety

– Ensure that VF HSE&W procedures are implemented and works carried out in compliance with local HSE regulations.

– Ensure that work associated risks are assessed and reduced so far as is reasonably practicable 8. Information Security

– Comply with VFTR’s information security policy, standards and procedures, available under Intranet / Corporate Security Library,

– Report all suspected security and/or policy breaches, potential security risks to VF TR Corporate Security,

– Protect VF TR’s information assets from unauthorized access, disclosure, modification, destruction or interference,

– Protect user accounts and associated passwords , and accept accountability for any actions performed via usage of those accounts.

8. Business Continuity

– Ensure that VFTR BCM policy /standard ,procedures ,plans implemented and works carried out in compliance with BS [Phone Number Removed]; Standard

– Ensure that BCM risks are assessed and mitigated so far as is reasonably practicable in VFTR Business Continuity Management System (BCMS)

– Ensure VTR BCMS by planning, establishing, embedding, implementing, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining and improving within VFTR

Desired Skills:

ITIL Process

VFTR

designing IT infrastructure

