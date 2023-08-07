Infrastructure Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

Infrastructure Architect
Remote – flexible on closest location (default Cape Town)
12 months
MUST HAVE:
Demonstrated, in-depth knowledge and experience of IT infrastructure solution design
– Good knowledge about all layer of IT infrastructure and technology trends.
– At least 10 years IT Infrastructure experience , including 3 years infra planning
– Know-how and experience of ITIL Process
– Analysis of service infrastructure requirements by working with solution and service owners.
– Act as single point of contact for IO for resource requests.
– Process optimisation, management and scope definition of support contracts related to IT infrastructure vendors.
– Creating and maintaining reference IT infrastructure architecture.
– Creation of mid-term and long term infrastructure strategies
– Budget management.
– Know-how and experience about flow chart design and coding
– Capacity Management and identification of efficiency actions.
– Responsible for efficiency of infra capacity used by services.
– Identification of investment alternatives, comparison of alternatives and creation of required documentation for internal processes
Key Responsibility:
1. Infrastructure Operations SPOC for projects
– Accountable for analysing and designing IT infrastructure solutions for projects and business needs in accordance with VFTR standards and procedures, preparing procurement package
– Create and maintain IO NFRs
2. Design & Implement Processes
– Will be accountable to design and implement Infrastructure processes like Service Requests, Capacity Management
– Will own and maintain Infrastructure Provisioning process
3. Manage technical terms&conditions of IO contracts
– Create and maintain technical terms and conditions of IT infrastructure support, maintenance and service contracts
– Manage and ensure quality of the vendor involvement to IO projects and during daily operation
4. Infrastructure Efficiency
– Monitor capacity usage trends, seek possible bottlenecks, efficiency and saving potentials
5. Manage Technical Strategies
– Follow and analyse new/upcoming technologies and to evaluate their impacts on business requirements
– Analyses alternative technologies and solutions , and started procurement requests
6. Planning & Implementation capability
– Planning new IT infrastructure platforms to provide “best fit environments” for applications, utilities
– Provide assistance in new projects during all stages : assessment, planning, designing, initiation, implementation of the IT infrastructure
– Quality assurance of new and existing IT infrastructure
– Lifecycle management of all IT infrastructure
– Evaluation of tools and applications to manage/monitor IT infrastructure
7. Health & Safety
– Ensure that VF HSE&W procedures are implemented and works carried out in compliance with local HSE regulations.
– Ensure that work associated risks are assessed and reduced so far as is reasonably practicable 8. Information Security
– Comply with VFTR’s information security policy, standards and procedures, available under Intranet / Corporate Security Library,
– Report all suspected security and/or policy breaches, potential security risks to VF TR Corporate Security,
– Protect VF TR’s information assets from unauthorized access, disclosure, modification, destruction or interference,
– Protect user accounts and associated passwords , and accept accountability for any actions performed via usage of those accounts.
8. Business Continuity
– Ensure that VFTR BCM policy /standard ,procedures ,plans implemented and works carried out in compliance with BS [Phone Number Removed]; Standard
– Ensure that BCM risks are assessed and mitigated so far as is reasonably practicable in VFTR Business Continuity Management System (BCMS)
– Ensure VTR BCMS by planning, establishing, embedding, implementing, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining and improving within VFTR
Desired Skills:
- ITIL Process
- VFTR
- designing IT infrastructure