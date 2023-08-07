INTERMEDIATE C# D365 DEVELOPER (Cape Town – remote) @ R800k PER ANNUM + perks at e – MERGE IT RECRUITMENT

NEW WORK IN at a leading Microsoft Partner consultancy and dev shop, providing turnkey IT solutions for clients in finance, retail, manufacturing and education. This business sits in the top 1% global CRM providers and a Microsoft Gold Partner that specializes in delivering world-class solutions in the areas of cloud, data, AI, CRM, ERP and more.

Join a team that is people-centric; passionate about digital transformation and simplifying complexity through tech innovation. You can expect deep cloud-based work and to get Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate qualification (AZ-204) within the first 6-month period of employment.

Their culture embraces an ethos of being First and ensuring that in everything they do, they create tomorrow… you can create your tomorrow by applying to this role

This is what you need to land an interview:

At least 5 years of experience in C# development

Proficiency in Dynamics 365 CRM systems, and ERP and Azure

Knowledge of web development standards and best practices

Experience with RESTful APIs, SQL databases and cloud services

Excellent communication and problem-solving skills

A relevant degree or diploma in computer science or related field

C# .NET Development – Certified with relevant Microsoft exams will serve you well

Reference Number for this position is NF[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position, offering a salary of up to R800k per annum, cost to company.

Desired Skills:

D365

.Net

C#

AZURE

.NET

ASP.NET Web API

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

