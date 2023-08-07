Intermediate C# Developer with Angular 12+ – Sandton – up to R650k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 7, 2023

A top insurance hub that’s the topics for today is on the lookout for an intermediate C# developer who has strong skills in Angular.

As an intermediate C# Developer, you will form part of and contribute towards the team’s technical direction by driving new initiatives.

This is a people orientated culture and you will be working among developers who take pride in their code.

Requirements:

  • You must have 4+ years in-depth .NET and Angular dev experience
  • Solid understanding of HTML and Bootstrap
  • Razor pages
  • Blazor
  • Solid principles
  • OO design
  • RESTful Services
  • SQL Server
  • SQL Queries
  • Data Manipulation
  • GIT
  • Someone who is adaptable and can articulate application concepts

Qualifications:

  • BSc in computer science

The Reference Number for this position is FM5680 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company of up to R650k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

  • Blazor
  • OO design
  • SQL Server
  • GIT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

