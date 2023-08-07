Intermediate C# Developer with Angular 12+ – Sandton – up to R650k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A top insurance hub that’s the topics for today is on the lookout for an intermediate C# developer who has strong skills in Angular.

As an intermediate C# Developer, you will form part of and contribute towards the team’s technical direction by driving new initiatives.

This is a people orientated culture and you will be working among developers who take pride in their code.

APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

You must have 4+ years in-depth .NET and Angular dev experience

Solid understanding of HTML and Bootstrap

Razor pages

Blazor

Solid principles

OO design

RESTful Services

SQL Server

SQL Queries

Data Manipulation

GIT

Someone who is adaptable and can articulate application concepts

Qualifications:

BSc in computer science

The Reference Number for this position is FM5680 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company of up to R650k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

About The Employer:

