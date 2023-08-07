Intermediate C# Developer with Angular 12+ – Sandton – up to R650k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A top insurance hub that’s the topics for today is on the lookout for an intermediate C# developer who has strong skills in Angular.
As an intermediate C# Developer, you will form part of and contribute towards the team’s technical direction by driving new initiatives.
This is a people orientated culture and you will be working among developers who take pride in their code.
APPLY NOW!
Requirements:
- You must have 4+ years in-depth .NET and Angular dev experience
- Solid understanding of HTML and Bootstrap
- Razor pages
- Blazor
- Solid principles
- OO design
- RESTful Services
- SQL Server
- SQL Queries
- Data Manipulation
- GIT
- Someone who is adaptable and can articulate application concepts
Qualifications:
- BSc in computer science
The Reference Number for this position is FM5680 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company of up to R650k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Blazor
- OO design
- SQL Server
- GIT
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A top insurance hub that’s the topics for today is on the lookout for an intermediate C# developer who has strong skills in Angular.
As an intermediate C# Developer, you will form part of and contribute towards the team’s technical direction by driving new initiatives.
This is a people orientated culture and you will be working among developers who take pride in their code.
APPLY NOW!
Requirements:
– You must have 4+ years in-depth .NET and Angular dev experience
– Solid understanding of HTML and Bootstrap
– Razor pages
– Blazor
– Solid principles
– OO design
– RESTful Services
– SQL Server
– SQL Queries
– Data Manipulation
– GIT
– Someone who is adaptable and can articulate application concepts
Qualifications:
– BSc in computer science
The Reference Number for this position is FM5680 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company of up to R650k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!