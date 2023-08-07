Intermediate C# Developer with Angular 13+ – Remote – up to R750k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

An exciting opportunity at one of the product shops that deals with new age technology and cloud integration is seeking a highly technical Intermediate C# Developer with Angular experience.

Part of your duties would be to create top-quality applications, collaborating with front-end developers and designing and building application layers.

Requirements:

Minimum 4+ years’ experience in C# development

Angular 13+

SQL

CSS

OOP

SOLID

Qualifications:

BSc in computer science

The Reference Number for this position is FM57082 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company of up to R750k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

