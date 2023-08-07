Intermediate C# Developer with Angular 13+ – Remote – up to R750k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

An exciting opportunity at one of the product shops that deals with new age technology and cloud integration is seeking a highly technical Intermediate C# Developer with Angular experience.
Part of your duties would be to create top-quality applications, collaborating with front-end developers and designing and building application layers.
Requirements:
- Minimum 4+ years’ experience in C# development
- Angular 13+
- SQL
- CSS
- OOP
- SOLID
Qualifications:
- BSc in computer science
