Intermediate Data Engineer – Johannesburg – up to R1.2m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

If you’re drawn to the captivating world of financial services, the get ready to unleash your expertise as a seasoned data engineer at this leading investment firm!

Renowned for delivering unparalleled returns and putting clients at the heart of everything they do, this prestigious company seeks a dynamic Intermediate Data Engineer to join their team of high calibre professionals. Picture yourself in a state-of-the-art environment, flaunting your skills and spearheading the optimization of data, and revolutionizing the organization while you do it. This could be you in the near future, if you seize this golden opportunity.

If you Have a passion for data, and you resonate with the outlined profile below, APPLY NOW!

Are You Skilled?

Azure Data Engineering (advanced)

T-SQL

MS BI Stack (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS)

ETL framework

Control-M

Do You Qualify?

6+ years’ experience in a business intelligence environment

Azure certification advantageous

The Reference Number for this position is BRM57259 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton, Johannesburg offering a cost to company of up to [URL Removed] Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Azure

T-SQL

MS BI Stack

SSIS

SSAS

SSRS

Hive

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

