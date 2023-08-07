IT Applications Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

SUMMARY:
The Applications Analyst plays a crucial role in deploying, configuring, supporting, maintaining, and
optimizing software applications used within the organization. The successful candidate will work closely with end-users, business stakeholders, and IT teams to ensure the effective functioning and continuous improvement of various software applications as well as ensuring that software applications are effectively deployed, maintained, and supported to meet the organization’s needs. The Applications Analyst is responsible for troubleshooting issues, performing system configurations, implementing enhancements and updates, and providing user training and support. This position requires technical expertise, strong communication skills, and the ability to work collaboratively in a dynamic environment. As an expert in applications management, the role contributes to enhancing user productivity and driving the success of business processes.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
- Application Deployment and Configuration: Manage the deployment and configuration of
software applications across the organization. Ensure applications are properly installed, set up,
and integrated with other systems as needed.
- Application Support: Provide technical support and troubleshooting assistance to end-users
experiencing issues with software applications. Investigate and resolve problems promptly to
minimize downtime and maintain high system availability.
- System Upgrades and Enhancements: Coordinate and implement software updates, patches, and enhancements. Test new functionalities to ensure smooth integration with existing systems and business processes.
- User Training: Develop and deliver user training programs to enable end-users to effectively
utilize software applications. Create training materials and documentation for reference.
- Data Analysis: Utilize application data to generate reports, analyze performance, and identify
areas for improvement. Produce insights and recommendations to optimize application usage and drive business efficiency.
- Performance Analysis: Utilize application data to analyze performance metrics and identify
opportunities for optimization. Produce reports and insights to support data-driven decision- making.
- Vendor Management: Manage relationships with third-party vendors. Track vendor performance against SLAs and KPIs, holding vendors accountable for meeting agreed-upon service standards
- Security and Compliance: Collaborate with the IT security team to ensure that applications
adhere to security policies and comply with relevant regulations and data protection standards.
- Documentation: Maintain comprehensive documentation, including system configurations,
troubleshooting procedures, and user guides.
- Project Collaboration: Work with cross-functional teams on software-related projects, providing
technical expertise and insights to support successful project delivery.
- System Integration: Facilitate the integration of software applications with other systems,
ensuring seamless data flow and interoperability.
- Continuous Improvement: Continuously monitor application performance and identify
opportunities for improvement. Propose and implement enhancements to optimize system
functionality and user experience.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
- Bachelor’s degree in IT, or a related field
- Proven experience as an Applications Analyst or similar role
- Sales and Marketing and Customer Relationship Management domain knowledge preferred
- Knowledge of application lifecycle management, support methodologies, and system integration
- Strong understanding of vendor management principles and practices
- Proficiency in working with various software applications and technologies
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with an attention to detail
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to interact effectively with end-users and team members
- Understanding of database management concepts and SQL querying
- Familiarity with IT service management and support tools
- Ability to adapt to changing technologies and software environments
- Project management skills are a plus
Desired Skills:
- Database Administration
- Database Management
- New Technologies
About The Employer:
Our global client in the logistic industry is looking for an IT Applications Analyst to join their team in Port Elizabeth