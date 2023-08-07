IT Applications Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

SUMMARY:

The Applications Analyst plays a crucial role in deploying, configuring, supporting, maintaining, and

optimizing software applications used within the organization. The successful candidate will work closely with end-users, business stakeholders, and IT teams to ensure the effective functioning and continuous improvement of various software applications as well as ensuring that software applications are effectively deployed, maintained, and supported to meet the organization’s needs. The Applications Analyst is responsible for troubleshooting issues, performing system configurations, implementing enhancements and updates, and providing user training and support. This position requires technical expertise, strong communication skills, and the ability to work collaboratively in a dynamic environment. As an expert in applications management, the role contributes to enhancing user productivity and driving the success of business processes.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

experiencing issues with software applications. Investigate and resolve problems promptly to minimize downtime and maintain high system availability. System Upgrades and Enhancements: Coordinate and implement software updates, patches, and enhancements. Test new functionalities to ensure smooth integration with existing systems and business processes.

opportunities for optimization. Produce reports and insights to support data-driven decision- making. Vendor Management: Manage relationships with third-party vendors. Track vendor performance against SLAs and KPIs, holding vendors accountable for meeting agreed-upon service standards

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree in IT, or a related field

Proven experience as an Applications Analyst or similar role

Sales and Marketing and Customer Relationship Management domain knowledge preferred

Knowledge of application lifecycle management, support methodologies, and system integration

Strong understanding of vendor management principles and practices

Proficiency in working with various software applications and technologies

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with an attention to detail

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to interact effectively with end-users and team members

Understanding of database management concepts and SQL querying

Familiarity with IT service management and support tools

Ability to adapt to changing technologies and software environments

Project management skills are a plus

Desired Skills:

Database Administration

Database Management

New Technologies

About The Employer:

Our global client in the logistic industry is looking for an IT Applications Analyst to join their team in Port Elizabeth

