Lead Azure DevOps Engineer

Lead Azure Platform Engineer / London / Remote / Product Scale Up / 120k

I’m excited to be representing an exciting product scale up business. If you like fine wine and spirits and investing in such please read on.

Their ambition is on a grand scale: building an exciting platform for wine trading and investing – the company already makes £150mil per year and is very profitable. We are looking for people who can help re-architect the incumbent platform and bring it up to a modern engineering standard.

We are currently searching for exceptional talent to help shape the future of the business from the get-go! If you’re interested in the idea of starting something new and working in a fast-paced environment with some of the brightest minds in the industry – then get in touch with me

Opportunity

You’ll enjoy solving complex problems, and have an appreciation for all things infrastructure, reliability, observability, platform and operations engineering.

Responsibilities

You will design & build modern data systems on Azure cloud environments

Looking at the big picture you’ll see how systems interconnect & relate to each other – using a wide range of tools & approaches to problem solve.

Help our customers exploit observability benefits to understand and better support microservices architecture

Bring to life auto-provisioning technologies e.g. Docker, Kubernetes, Terraform and Puppet/Ansible.

Improve the availability, scalability, latency, and efficiency of our customer environments

Work with CI/CD systems to enable automation of infrastructure at scale (pipeline design and best practises)

Engage with your cross-functional squad across discovery & delivery phases of engagements; advisory, design & implementation

Requirements (These are || not &&)

Agile & Lean thinking mindset

Experience on the Azure platform using Azure DevOps for CI/CD

Good experience of infrastructure as code & configuration tools like Terraform & Ansible for automation

Have worked within large-scale, highly regulated enterprise environments

Experience with software engineering best practices

* Pragmatic approach to solving problems

Desired Skills:

azure

devops

cloud

Learn more/Apply for this position