Master Data Controller

Aug 7, 2023

A Fantastic opportunity for the broad spectrum of SAP Master Data Controllers out there.

This is a great chance for the young SAP professionals looking to start their Intermmediate professional careers in Sandton with one of the biggest retail giants.

Key Requirements:

  • Retail experience.
  • Intermediate level.
  • 3-5 years experience.
  • 5 days on site a week – Sandton.
  • Open, month to month contract.
  • You will be joining the Group Merchandising/CMD team.

Desired Skills:

  • Retial experience
  • Master Data Controller

