Master Data Controller

A Fantastic opportunity for the broad spectrum of SAP Master Data Controllers out there.

This is a great chance for the young SAP professionals looking to start their Intermmediate professional careers in Sandton with one of the biggest retail giants.

Key Requirements:

Retial experience.

Intermediate level.

3-5 years experience.

5 days on site a week – Sandton.

Open, month to month contract.

You will be joining the Group Merchandising/CMD team.

Please apply to find out more about this position!

Desired Skills:

