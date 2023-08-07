A Fantastic opportunity for the broad spectrum of SAP Master Data Controllers out there.
This is a great chance for the young SAP professionals looking to start their Intermmediate professional careers in Sandton with one of the biggest retail giants.
Key Requirements:
- Retial experience.
- Intermediate level.
- 3-5 years experience.
- 5 days on site a week – Sandton.
- Open, month to month contract.
- You will be joining the Group Merchandising/CMD team.
Please apply to find out more about this position!
Desired Skills:
- Retial experience
- Master Data Controller