.Net Developer

Aug 7, 2023

Our client is excited to present a fantastic opportunity for a talented .NET Developer to join their team. As a .NET Developer the successful candidate would be expected to perform the role of linking the customer support/needs with the operations and the software development cycle

Qualification Required:

  • National Senior Certificate

  • Relevant IT Degree/Diploma

Experience Required:

  • 1-2 year’s experience as a developer

  • ASP.Net

  • NET Core

  • React

  • Bootstrap

  • C#.Net Development

  • CSS

  • HTTML

  • Linux

  • .Net 4.0 and above

  • .Net Core 5 and above

  • SQL Server

Roles and responsibilities:

Role Outputs (Key Performance Areas)

EDAC Support

  • First level of escalation when genie system problems are reported from internal or external users.

  • Liaison with developers to resolve these where required.

  • Involvement in new genie code development and testing.

  • Genie user/practitioner training and support.

  • Ensure effective running of Genie cloud based system

Outputs Measures (Key Performance Areas)

EDAC Support

  • Number of Escalations.

  • Average initial response time.

  • Number of repeated incidents.

  • Number of unresolved problems.

  • Problem resolution time

  • Time until Problem identification.

  • Customer feedback (internal and external)

Competencies:

  • Project Management

  • Interpersonal Skills

  • Detail-orientated

  • Customer service

  • Communication skills

  • Time management

  • Strong oral communication skills

  • Ability to prioritise

  • Strong Organizational skills

  • Decisive

  • Problem-solving capabilities

Contract – 12 months

Hybrid – working model

Standby – Yes Bi-weekly

Overtime – Adhoc

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position