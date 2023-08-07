Our client is excited to present a fantastic opportunity for a talented .NET Developer to join their team. As a .NET Developer the successful candidate would be expected to perform the role of linking the customer support/needs with the operations and the software development cycle
Qualification Required:
- National Senior Certificate
- Relevant IT Degree/Diploma
Experience Required:
- 1-2 year’s experience as a developer
- ASP.Net
- NET Core
- React
- Bootstrap
- C#.Net Development
- CSS
- HTTML
- Linux
- .Net 4.0 and above
- .Net Core 5 and above
- SQL Server
Roles and responsibilities:
Role Outputs (Key Performance Areas)
EDAC Support
- First level of escalation when genie system problems are reported from internal or external users.
- Liaison with developers to resolve these where required.
- Involvement in new genie code development and testing.
- Genie user/practitioner training and support.
- Ensure effective running of Genie cloud based system
Outputs Measures (Key Performance Areas)
EDAC Support
- Number of Escalations.
- Average initial response time.
- Number of repeated incidents.
- Number of unresolved problems.
- Problem resolution time
- Time until Problem identification.
- Customer feedback (internal and external)
Competencies:
- Project Management
- Interpersonal Skills
- Detail-orientated
- Customer service
- Communication skills
- Time management
- Strong oral communication skills
- Ability to prioritise
- Strong Organizational skills
- Decisive
- Problem-solving capabilities
Contract – 12 months
Hybrid – working model
Standby – Yes Bi-weekly
Overtime – Adhoc
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML