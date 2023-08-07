.Net Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is excited to present a fantastic opportunity for a talented .NET Developer to join their team. As a .NET Developer the successful candidate would be expected to perform the role of linking the customer support/needs with the operations and the software development cycle

Qualification Required:

National Senior Certificate

Relevant IT Degree/Diploma

Experience Required:

1-2 year’s experience as a developer

ASP.Net

NET Core

React

Bootstrap

C#.Net Development

CSS

HTTML

Linux

.Net 4.0 and above

.Net Core 5 and above

SQL Server

Roles and responsibilities:

Role Outputs (Key Performance Areas)

EDAC Support

First level of escalation when genie system problems are reported from internal or external users.

Liaison with developers to resolve these where required.

Involvement in new genie code development and testing.

Genie user/practitioner training and support.

Ensure effective running of Genie cloud based system

Outputs Measures (Key Performance Areas)

EDAC Support

Number of Escalations.

Average initial response time.

Number of repeated incidents.

Number of unresolved problems.

Problem resolution time

Time until Problem identification.

Customer feedback (internal and external)

Competencies:

Project Management

Interpersonal Skills

Detail-orientated

Customer service

Communication skills

Time management

Strong oral communication skills

Ability to prioritise

Strong Organizational skills

Decisive

Problem-solving capabilities

Contract – 12 months

Hybrid – working model

Standby – Yes Bi-weekly

Overtime – Adhoc

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position