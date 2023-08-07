Network Specialist

Our client, situated in Isando, Johannesburg seeks to recruit anIT Network Specialist. Candidate will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining an efficient and secure network infrastructure for our organisation. Your primary focus will be on ensuring seamless connectivity, high availability, and optimal performance of our network systems across all branches Nationally. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to address networking issues, support business applications, and contribute to the overall success of our IT operations

SKILLS

Proven experience as a network administrator or specialist, with a solid understanding of networking concepts, protocols, and best practices

Strong knowledge of network hardware and software, including routers, switches, firewalls, & network monitoring tools

Experience with network security technologies and practices

Proficiency in configuring and troubleshooting network protocols and services (e.g., TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS, VPN)

Familiarity with cloud networking concepts and technologies is desirable

Strong communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with team members and end-users

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple tasks simultaneously

Experience with Windows 7, 8 & 10, Office 2007 and Office 365

Outstanding diagnostic, problem-solving and analytical skills

Must be willing to work after hours/weekends if needed

REQUIREMENTS

Grade 12

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field

Relevant certifications (e.g., CCNA, CCNP, Network+) are a plus

7 – 10 year’s experience in IT

Valid driver’s license

Applicants must be willing to undergo a criminal and credit check

