Our client, situated in Isando, Johannesburg seeks to recruit anIT Network Specialist. Candidate will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining an efficient and secure network infrastructure for our organisation. Your primary focus will be on ensuring seamless connectivity, high availability, and optimal performance of our network systems across all branches Nationally. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to address networking issues, support business applications, and contribute to the overall success of our IT operations
SKILLS
Proven experience as a network administrator or specialist, with a solid understanding of networking concepts, protocols, and best practices
Strong knowledge of network hardware and software, including routers, switches, firewalls, & network monitoring tools
Experience with network security technologies and practices
Proficiency in configuring and troubleshooting network protocols and services (e.g., TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS, VPN)
Familiarity with cloud networking concepts and technologies is desirable
Strong communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with team members and end-users
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple tasks simultaneously
Experience with Windows 7, 8 & 10, Office 2007 and Office 365
Outstanding diagnostic, problem-solving and analytical skills
Must be willing to work after hours/weekends if needed
REQUIREMENTS
Grade 12
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field
Relevant certifications (e.g., CCNA, CCNP, Network+) are a plus
7 – 10 year’s experience in IT
Valid driver’s license
Applicants must be willing to undergo a criminal and credit check
