Performance Tester – Western Cape Cape Town

We are currently seeking a skilled and dedicated Performance Tester to join our team on a contract basis in Cape Town. As a Performance Tester, you will be responsible for evaluating and ensuring the optimal performance and scalability of our software applications. This contract offers a hybrid work arrangement, allowing a combination of remote and on-site work for flexibility.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

You will be accountable for identifying highly complex Epics and features and coordinating, reviewing, and approving the performance test plans in collaboration with the Solutions Architect, Test Lead and the QA Team, and Collaborate with other business units to understand solution flows in order to perform the testing End to End.

This role is accountable for ensuring test defects are eliminated in a product; addressing all the information gathered from the clients, customers, or end-users is included in the comprehensive non-function testing scripts to ensure the systems under test perform as per the non-functional requirements in production.

Performance Testing tools used: NeoLoad (ideally), Load Runner, Jmeter, etc.

Experience with Functional/ Manual or Automation Testing will add great value.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

We are ideally looking for someone based in Cape Town who can work in a hybrid way.

Level/ Years’ experience: Senior (7+)

Work environment:

Contract position: (Full time – Hybrid)

Location preference (Cape Town)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

