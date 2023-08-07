POWER ANALYST

POWER ANALYST

QUALIFICATIONS:

A degree or diploma in Electrical / Electronic Engineering, Statistics, Mathematics or similar

Non negotiables

Knowledge of power

Attention to detail

Advanced Excel skills (data analysis, trends, data extraction)

Excellent reporting skills. Be able to offer a solution based on data.

Engineering background , qualification

SUMMARY

To be responsible for the extraction and analysis of all operational and technical data obtained from company systems.

To identify system performance anomalies and recommend possible solutions to drive efficiencies.

To provide analysis reporting on operational, technical and sustainability data.

To report on the operational performance of the Power business.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

Power business strategy implementation

Assists with the implementation of the market strategy (product, performance, deployment and operations data analysis) and provides data analysis and recommendations for solution dimensioning (i.e., identifying customer and site power loads)

Understand all specifications with the long-term strategic benefits view of network standardisation.

Contribution to financial performance of the Power business

Contribution to financial performance of the Power business Contributes to the Power business unit’s financial goals/targets by providing data analysis reporting to assist the business with operating within the expected revenues, direct expenses, overhead expenses and profit margin.

Records all ROIC (return on invested capital) data for the Power business, as per the business case, in the required systems.

Note: ROIC is a new measurement, which will apply to the Region and Market Leadership, and any budget holder accountable to CAPEX. The Commercial team will create the measurement to track on a quarterly basis and will share it with the business owners and relevant stakeholders. The Power business will report on the Power assets.

Power business operations and performance

Note: ROIC is a new measurement, which will apply to the Region and Market Leadership, and any budget holder accountable to CAPEX. The Commercial team will create the measurement to track on a quarterly basis and will share it with the business owners and relevant stakeholders. The Power business will report on the Power assets. Power business operations and performance Reports on the performance of Power Systems in the field.

Provides trending analysis and identifies possible configuration or operational issues from data outliers or inconsistencies.

Has a good understanding of installed site power equipment (Site Monitoring, Rectifier Controller, Generator Controller, AMF/ATS, etc.) to confirm optimal configuration of installed equipment.

With the support of the Power Operations team, makes recommendations of power solutions or initiatives, based on findings from analysed data and historic trends.

Reports regularly to the Technical Manager on the Power business’ performance.

Engages and collaborates with internal teams to deliver accurate reporting for the Power business operations.

Supports the Technical Manager by providing reporting for monthly customer engagement meetings.

Reports daily, weekly and monthly on performance activities.

Participates in root-cause analysis when resolving performance issues.

Operational risk management

Operational risk management Assists with managing risks associated with the Power business operations through data analysis and recommendations.

Desired Skills:

knowledge of power

Attention to detail

Analytical And Problem Solving

Advanced Excel

Advanced Computer Skills

Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position