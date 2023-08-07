Power Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Power Analyst

Growing Telecoms firm seeks analytical indiv for their sustainable Power business. Pivotal role to extract and analyse data. Deliver accurate reports on performance and trends etc. Be instrumental in providing insights for key initiatives and market strategies.

Key duties:

Play a key role in the company’s sustainable power business.

Utilise your advanced excel skills to extract and analyse technical / operational Data.

Assist with implementation of the market strategy.

Be involved with product, performance, ops data analysis etc.

Provide data analysis and make recommendations for solutions i.e. site power loads etc.

Understand specifications with the long-term strategic benefits view of network standardisation.

Contribution to financial performance of the Power business.

Provide data analysis reporting on revenues, expenses, overhead and profits.

Record Return on Invested Capital (ROIC). Record Power Assets.

Report on the performance of Power Systems in the field. Analyse trends.

Keep track of installed site power equipment

Analyse finding from current data and historic trends.

Keep abreast of new trends and developments in the industry.

Assist team in making recommendations of power initiatives.

Report regularly on the Power business’ performance.

Deliver accurate reporting by collaborating with internal stakeholders.

Provides reports on customer engagement meetings and performance activities.

Report on sustainability and emissions targets.

Other key responsibilities to be discussed at interview stage.

Qualification and Experience:

Degree or Diploma in Elect Engineering or relevant

Knowledge of Power, Energy, Telecoms or related sectors.

Advanced Excel skills.

Should you be interested in the role:

Please submit your CV online.

For queries, please contact Bev at SET on [Phone Number Removed];.

No WhatsApp CVs can be accepted.

Desired Skills:

Analytics

Data Analysis

Excel

Renewable Energy Solutions

Telecommunication

About The Employer:

Sustainable Power business with reputable Telecoms firm

