Project Manager IT

Responsible for managing end-to-end delivery of high value revenue projects through effective
collaborations. Collaborate with Clients, Vendors, Service Providers and other internal/external
stakeholders and obtain commitments for issue free delivery of medium to large size key initiatives.
Establish project plan: define project scope, secure the necessary resources & plans & monitor all
activities Drive project execution: track project activities to ensure delivery, monitor & handle
changes, conflicts & escalations Handle customer & stakeholder engagement: manage & build
stakeholder confidence & trust, ensure project progress arranging meetings & customer events
Desired Skills:
- Proven experience gained within the banking and services world out of which 7-8 years be in the Cards & Payment domain. – PMP or Prince2 certification – Deep knowledge and understanding of the project management techniques
- tools and processes and detailed understanding of Project Management Methodology including Waterfall and Agile. – Knowledge of Microsoft Project and JIRA – High degree of independent judgement
- with an ability to handle confidential and sensitive information – Fluency in written and spoken English is essential. – Very good oral/written communication and interpersonal skills for effective collaboration with clients. Good mentoring
- team building
- motivating
- & negotiating skills. – Working to tight deadlines
- an ability to perform well in high-pressure environments. – Strong team player
- flexible
- proactive
- with a strong desire to learn. – Ability to manage multiple tasks
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa
- Project Management Institute
About The Employer:
an IT company basically looking for candidates with experience in bank industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical