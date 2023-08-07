Project Manager IT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Responsible for managing end-to-end delivery of high value revenue projects through effective

collaborations. Collaborate with Clients, Vendors, Service Providers and other internal/external

stakeholders and obtain commitments for issue free delivery of medium to large size key initiatives.

Establish project plan: define project scope, secure the necessary resources & plans & monitor all

activities Drive project execution: track project activities to ensure delivery, monitor & handle

changes, conflicts & escalations Handle customer & stakeholder engagement: manage & build

stakeholder confidence & trust, ensure project progress arranging meetings & customer events

Desired Skills:

Proven experience gained within the banking and services world out of which 7-8 years be in the Cards & Payment domain. – PMP or Prince2 certification – Deep knowledge and understanding of the project management techniques

tools and processes and detailed understanding of Project Management Methodology including Waterfall and Agile. – Knowledge of Microsoft Project and JIRA – High degree of independent judgement

with an ability to handle confidential and sensitive information – Fluency in written and spoken English is essential. – Very good oral/written communication and interpersonal skills for effective collaboration with clients. Good mentoring

team building

motivating

& negotiating skills. – Working to tight deadlines

an ability to perform well in high-pressure environments. – Strong team player

flexible

proactive

with a strong desire to learn. – Ability to manage multiple tasks

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa

Project Management Institute

About The Employer:

an IT company basically looking for candidates with experience in bank industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical

