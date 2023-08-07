Project Manager (Mining) at Ntice Search – Limpopo

A Mining house based in the Limpopo area is looking for a well experienced and qualified Project Manager.

Duties:

Responsible for the management of the Project Management Office (PMO) to successfully deliver Stay-in-Business (SIB) Capital and adhoc projects year-on-year.

Qualifications:

8 – 10 years’ post qualification experience with at least 4 years in project management studies and execution of multidisciplinary projects, and/ or overseeing multidisciplinary project teams

Knowledge of Project Management Body of Principles (PMBOK)

Professional registration in Engineering or equivalent

Working knowledge of project Enterprise Project Management Systems, e.g. MS Projects, Primavera P6, Prism

Desired Skills:

Project managerment

Projects

Mining

Learn more/Apply for this position