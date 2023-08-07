Senior C# Developer with REACT.js – Johannesburg – up to R1.2Mil per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A leading product development shop, with an impressive global footprint, is looking for a Senior C# Developer with extensive experience using [URL Removed] to join their team.

You’ll be pleased to know that this is a high learning, fast paced environment and you’d be working on the latest technology in Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality, with some of the country’s brightest minds.

If it’s a new and exciting chapter you’re in search of, then apply now!

APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

At least 6+ years in C# development

.Net Core

Restful Services/web API

JavaScript

React

Angular 10+

Redux (advantageous)

SQL

Python

Qualifications:

BSc in computer science

The Reference Number for this position is FM54401 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company of up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Net Core

C#

JavaScript

Angular 10+

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position