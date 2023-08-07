Senior C# Developer with REACT.js – Johannesburg – up to R1.2Mil per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leading product development shop, with an impressive global footprint, is looking for a Senior C# Developer with extensive experience using [URL Removed] to join their team.
You’ll be pleased to know that this is a high learning, fast paced environment and you’d be working on the latest technology in Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality, with some of the country’s brightest minds.
Requirements:
- At least 6+ years in C# development
- .Net Core
- Restful Services/web API
- JavaScript
- React
- Angular 10+
- Redux (advantageous)
- SQL
- Python
Qualifications:
- BSc in computer science
