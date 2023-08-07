Senior C# Software Developer – Johannesburg/ Hybrid – up to R850K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Be part of a consulting house specialising in Robotics Process Automation, Intelligent Automation and Optical Character Recognition.
This is the perfect opportunity take a step out of your comfort zone and get your fingers entrenched in next level tech. You will work with SA’s leading financial & insurance companies as they venture into uncharted territories within AI and Robotics.
Requirements:
- 5+ years’ experience coding in C# development
- Expertise in .Net Core, SQL, Angular / React
- Azure experience (advantageous)
- Track record of being mathematically minded (achieving B+ or higher in Matric and on transcripts
Qualifications:
- BSc in computer science
The Reference Number for this position is FM57367 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company of up to R850k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- SQL
- Angular
- React
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree