Senior C# Software Developer – Johannesburg/ Hybrid – up to R850K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Be part of a consulting house specialising in Robotics Process Automation, Intelligent Automation and Optical Character Recognition.

This is the perfect opportunity take a step out of your comfort zone and get your fingers entrenched in next level tech. You will work with SA’s leading financial & insurance companies as they venture into uncharted territories within AI and Robotics.

Requirements:

5+ years’ experience coding in C# development

Expertise in .Net Core, SQL, Angular / React

Azure experience (advantageous)

Track record of being mathematically minded (achieving B+ or higher in Matric and on transcripts

Qualifications:

BSc in computer science

