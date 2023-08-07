Senior Database Developer at Public Sector

- National Diploma in IT
- 3-5years significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development and scripting
- 3-5years experience in the development of database front-end development (Microsoft .Net framework)
- 3-5years understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts
- 3-5years database design, modelling, optimisation and performance improvement
- 3-5years understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
- 3-5years exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL
Desired Skills:
- Database Design
- Database Management
- Software Development
- SQL
- etl
- software development lifecycle
- SSDT
- SSIS Development
- SSRS Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree