Senior Developer: Database – Gauteng Arcadia

Aug 7, 2023

Preferred Minimum Education and Experience

  • National Diploma in IT
  • 3-5years significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development and scripting
  • 3-5years experience in the development of database front-end development (Microsoft .Net framework)
  • 3-5years understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts
  • 3-5years database design, modelling, optimisation and performance improvement
  • 3-5years understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
  • 3-5years exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL

Critical Competencies

  • Database application development and scripting
  • Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts
  • Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
  • ETL Tools and embedded SQL
  • Database Security

Additional Requirements

  • Extended hours as and when required
  • Travel as and when required

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • Data Management
  • Extract Transform Load (ETL)
  • SQL
  • Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

About The Employer:

Banking

