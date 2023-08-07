Senior Developer: Database – Gauteng Arcadia

Preferred Minimum Education and Experience
- National Diploma in IT
- 3-5years significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development and scripting
- 3-5years experience in the development of database front-end development (Microsoft .Net framework)
- 3-5years understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts
- 3-5years database design, modelling, optimisation and performance improvement
- 3-5years understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
- 3-5years exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL
Critical Competencies
- Database application development and scripting
- Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts
- Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
- ETL Tools and embedded SQL
- Database Security
Additional Requirements
- Extended hours as and when required
- Travel as and when required
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- Data Management
- Extract Transform Load (ETL)
- SQL
- Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
About The Employer:
Banking