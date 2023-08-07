Senior Java Developer

Aug 7, 2023

If you are a Senior Java Developer specialising in Java 1.8 -5, Angular, RMQ, AWS, send through your CV to us.
Key Requirements

  • Minimum 5 years development experience, with exposure to technical competencies.
  • Familiarity with JIRA or related Atlassian technology
  • Java 1.8 – 5
  • Angular experience
  • AWS experience
  • Background from the online gaming industry advantageous.
  • Bachelor’s degree in information systems or computer Science
  • Meet and maintain test coverage thresholds as defined by the development team.
  • Submissions and correction of code through the code version control system.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Angular
  • AWS
  • Jira

Learn more/Apply for this position