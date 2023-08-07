Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

If you are a Senior Java Developer specialising in Java 1.8 -5, Angular, RMQ, AWS, send through your CV to us.
Key Requirements
- Minimum 5 years development experience, with exposure to technical competencies.
- Familiarity with JIRA or related Atlassian technology
- Java 1.8 – 5
- Angular experience
- AWS experience
- Background from the online gaming industry advantageous.
- Bachelor’s degree in information systems or computer Science
- Meet and maintain test coverage thresholds as defined by the development team.
- Submissions and correction of code through the code version control system.
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]
