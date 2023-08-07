Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

If you are a Senior Java Developer specialising in Java 1.8 -5, Angular, RMQ, AWS, send through your CV to us.

Key Requirements

Minimum 5 years development experience, with exposure to technical competencies.

Familiarity with JIRA or related Atlassian technology

Java 1.8 – 5

Angular experience

AWS experience

Background from the online gaming industry advantageous.

Bachelor’s degree in information systems or computer Science

Meet and maintain test coverage thresholds as defined by the development team.

Submissions and correction of code through the code version control system.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

