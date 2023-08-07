Senior Software Developer at Mogale Solution Providers

An exciting opportunity exists for a Full Stack Software Developer to join our existing high-performance team.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Design and develop medium to complex solutions;
- Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems;
- Provide guidance in troubleshooting root-cause errors
- Manage and guide junior team members to achieve their goals.
- Take part in the design workshops of the database and software.
- Stay up-to-date with technology trends, investigate solutions and make appropriate recommendations;
- Write software according to business requirements specifications, processes and standards;
- Perform unit testing and hand over completed software for further testing, within agreed time frames;
- Responsible for all aspects of the application development project life cycle;
- Develop and maintain modern software application architecture roadmap that supports an evolving enterprise innovation platform;
- Define and Maintain Application / Data / Security Architecture Principles and Policies;
- Update system documentation;
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
Qualification
Minimum Requirements:
- BTech IT or Informatics OR
- Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, or related experience.
Preferably however not mandatory, in addition to the above:
- Additional qualifications in IT-related fields, including programming and database design.
- MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer);
Work Experience
Minimum Requirements:
- At least 7 years in-depth programming experience with C# .NET Core and SQL;
- Good knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server;
- In-depth knowledge of XML and web services
- Understanding of Agile principals
- 3 years’ experience leading a team
- 2 years’ experience in the financial services industry, specifically short-term insurance;
Preferably however not mandatory, in addition to the above:
- Experience with building a system from the ground up;
- Exposure to [URL Removed] or Angular;
- Good exposure to Cloud;
SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT (C#) – Senior Level
TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES
Minimum Requirements:
- Strong understanding of the various phases of a software development life cycle;
- Good appreciation of software design principles, practices and patterns;
- Structured approach to software development;
- Experience with in-depth testing;
- Ability to “see the bigger picture”, i.e., appreciate the business context in which the software will be deployed;
- Working in an Agile team/environment and related workflows/ toolsets.
Preferably, in addition to the above:
- To stay abreast of new technologies
- Innovative and out-the-box thinker
ATTRIBUTES
Attributes required for the position include but are not limited to:
- Strong programming aptitude;
- Strong software design skills
- A keen interest in the latest trends in software development;
- Committed to delivering high quality work;
- Taking ownership of work delivered;
- Ability to understand business issues related to the financial services industry to deliver a solution accordingly;
- Strong communication skills, both oral and written
- Good deductive and inductive reasoning
- Strong analytical and problem solving capabilities
- Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way
- Ability to work individually and with teams
- Ability to adapt to a fast-paced, ever-changing environment.
- Experience executing within a defined delivery methodology required. Methodology development experience will be an advantage;
- Positive attitude;
- Commitment to meeting deadlines.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- CORE
- SQL
- XML
- REACT.js
- Angular
- MCSD
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree