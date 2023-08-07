Senior Specialist: IT Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Main Purpose

The Project Manager will manage and deliver I.T. Projects within the environment. The Project Manager should have a full overview of the project requirements ensuring all projects are delivered to scope, on time, within budget and of high-quality standards. Responsible for managing, controlling and coordinating all the activities related to the implementation of IT projects in area of responsibility and across all company operating companies, to ensure that projects are completed on time, within budget, as well as in compliance with the necessary standards and specifications. Responsible for leading, planning, organising, governing and controlling resources, procedures, and timing of IT project implementation.

Key Performance Areas

Leadership and Planning

Develop, plan and execute according to project schedule and proactively monitor their overall progress, resolving issues, risks, dependencies and assumptions and initiating corrective action as appropriate.

Ensure all projects are tracked on necessary project management tools.

Coordination of the projects across multiple functional and business domains and manage their interdependencies by building integrated plans, communication plans, risk logs for all projects.

Setting project goals and coming up with plans to meet those goals.

Assure the participation and commitment of project stakeholders for all IT related projects which includes resolving any risk, project costs, project changes and other issues that may arise as the project progresses

Effectively manage, communicate and ascertain agreement on the project scope for IT Projects. Manage changes to the project scope throughput the project lifecycle

Baseline the scope of work to be delivered

Monitoring and Controlling

Track and manage project requirements during the project lifecycle and incorporate changes to requirements through an established change management process

Contributes to intellectual property by documenting and logging all project information in the appropriate knowledge base

Developing and implementing the governance framework for all projects which include post implementation review

Ensure all projects are managed and executed as per Company Project Management Methodology across all OPCO’s.

Develop and utilise templates for Project Management documentation and artefacts

Delivery and Support

Deliver projects as per the schedule, cost and agreed criteria

Implement software life-cycle methodology.

Support and manage the execution of required testing tasks.

Accurately identifies and escalates project risks, issues and any unresolved issues via the Project Escalation Channel

Ensure that the delivery of task from the Projects is in line with the strategic objectives of the business

Work closely with the business and in some cases external service providers to deliver against project outputs

Responsible for assembling key stakeholders on the project team

Lead the project team in and act as the liaison between IT and business by ensuring all outputs from projects are of an excellent quality.

Ensure customer satisfaction through post-project debrief with clients.

Lead and facilitate steerco meetings

Provide regular updates to all project stakeholders on the progress of the project and provide necessary support to all project stakeholders

Reporting, Governance and Compliance

Comply with and complete due diligence to ensure that the Change Management processes are adhered to

Comply with existing Governance processes and ensure all artefacts and project documents are signed-off and stored for audit purposes.

Responsible and accountable to ensure that all projects will pass a Project Audit

Continuously improve on Project Governance processes and ascertain buy-in from Top Management and Business to comply

Provide Weekly status updates, Exco reporting, Report on risks and issues on an ad-hoc [as and when escalations are pending or have been raised

Upload all Project Governance Artefacts to the Central Repository

Key Decisions

Decides on Project Implementation Plans.

Decides on critical risks and escalation timing and mechanisms.

Decides on mitigation strategies for controlling risk.

Decide on communication strategies for informing executive stakeholders

Accountable for:

Manage all technically complex multi-vendor IT projects on time, within budget and of high quality.

Develop and deliver a project management program encompassing all the details of a project to the team members.

Responsible for managing, controlling and coordinating all the activities related to the implementation of IT projects in area of responsibility and across all Company operating companies.

Diverse technical skills management across opcos.

Accountable for the coordination and management of change and release management.

Job Requirements

Formal Qualifications

Relevant industry certification (e.g. PMP, Prince2) – Essential

Related University degree (e.g. B degree in Commerce or IT or appropriate NQF level qualification) – Essential

Business Analysis qualification – Desirable

Experience

Demonstrated experience in leading project teams – 5 years

Telecommunication or ICT experience with at least 3 years in managing IT projects – 3 years

Extensive experience at successfully managing challenging and complex IT projects and outsourced vendors. – 3 years

Has proven, relationship, communication and presentation skills – 5 years

Influence and manage all project stakeholders to get to the end goal – 3 years

Job Related Knowledge Required

Knowledge of project management methodology and experience with major defined PM approaches (for example, PMI, Prince II or agile)

Proficient in MS Office, MS Excel and Power Point

Knowledge of the Project Management Life Cycles, Software Delivery Life Cycles, Business and Systems Analysis, Change Enablement Principles

Knowledge of IT BSS/ OSS Application and Telecom processes

Job Related Skills Required

Sound business acumen and business driver

Excellent verbal, written, presentation and communication skills;

Ability to analyse and solve problems

Strong co-ordination and multi-tasking skills

Excellent interpersonal skills to drive project output

Attention to detail

Have a methodical and structured approach to projects

Ability to work effectively with other professionals

Proven Leadership skills

Results Driven

Negotiation skills

Desired Skills:

Information Technology (IT)

Leadership

Project Management

