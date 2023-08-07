Snr. Solutions Architect – Gauteng Centurion

Snr. Solutions Architect

6 months

Centurion



Must have technical / professional qualifications:

– Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Systems Analysis, or other technology related field

– Five to seven years of experience in at least three disciplines, such as business, information, solution or technical architecture, application development, middleware, information analysis, database management or operations in a multitier environment

– Extensive exposure to multiple, diverse technologies and processing environments

– Extensive experience in business capability modelling and technical and solution architecture development.

– Experience working with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, Kanban, XP, TDD, and BDD

– Professional experience and knowledge of Telecommunications industries strongly preferred

Key accountabilities

– Translate the overall business vision and target architecture into corresponding solution designs and change requirements

– Design end-to-end solutions and cross domain integration and APIs

– Define non-functional, operational, and quality requirements for solutions

– Define technical designs to enable business capabilities, fostering re-use of existing components, and accept technical features following demos

– Collaborate to plan the release of technical designs

– Provide guidance to delivery teams to ensure alignment

– Facilitate solution compliance to security, privacy, and regulatory needs

– Manage technical debt and technology obsolescence at solution level

Desired Skills:

Scrum

Kanban

XP

TDD

