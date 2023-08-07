Snr. Solutions Architect
6 months
Centurion
Must have technical / professional qualifications:
– Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Systems Analysis, or other technology related field
– Five to seven years of experience in at least three disciplines, such as business, information, solution or technical architecture, application development, middleware, information analysis, database management or operations in a multitier environment
– Extensive exposure to multiple, diverse technologies and processing environments
– Extensive experience in business capability modelling and technical and solution architecture development.
– Experience working with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, Kanban, XP, TDD, and BDD
– Professional experience and knowledge of Telecommunications industries strongly preferred
Key accountabilities
– Translate the overall business vision and target architecture into corresponding solution designs and change requirements
– Design end-to-end solutions and cross domain integration and APIs
– Define non-functional, operational, and quality requirements for solutions
– Define technical designs to enable business capabilities, fostering re-use of existing components, and accept technical features following demos
– Collaborate to plan the release of technical designs
– Provide guidance to delivery teams to ensure alignment
– Facilitate solution compliance to security, privacy, and regulatory needs
– Manage technical debt and technology obsolescence at solution level
Desired Skills:
- Scrum
- Kanban
- XP
- TDD