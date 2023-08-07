Our Client in the telecommunication space is seeking a Solutions Architect that can bridge the gap between business and technology, by aligning the organizations objectives with effective technology solutions that enable growth and innovation.
Qualification and Experience
- 5 years technical experience on networking components in terms of architecture, design, implementation testing.
- Must have a Valid Driver’s License and own reliable car essential.
- Must be able to work under pressure and deadline driven.
- Willingness to learn and to be a team player.
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.
- Ensuring compliance of the companies Road mapping in line with the key contract terms.
- Support Markets to satisfy Supervisory Bodies.
- Making sure All Vendors and Partners are responsible for the majority of the costs associated with any regulatory changes.
- Dealing with Infrastructure Auditors across the Markets.
- Integration Operational Documentation Authority.
- Solutioning at Programming Level as part of the SAFE Framework for both CORE and HUB PI.
- Planning and Execution, to run and grow the business.
- Must have knowledge in architecture and governance.
- Must have Technical Authority for Markets.
Desired Skills:
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Complex Problem Solving
- Critical Thinking
- Management of Personnel Resources
- Social Perceptiveness
- Management of Financial Resources
- Time Management