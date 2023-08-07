Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Solutions Architects x 3

Cape Town – Hybrid

12 months contract



Role Requirements:

Qualifications & Experience:

Minimum 10 years’ experience as a solution architect in a complex technical environment

Database design, data models and source to target mapping

Microsoft SQL 2016, SSIS, SSRS (optional), SSAS (optional)

Web services, APIs, API Gateways

Infrastructure knowledge pertaining to Application servers, web servers, database servers

AWS Cloud

Web sites, mobile apps

Use of version control tools

Oversight of technical environments (DEV, TEST, PPE, PROD)

Knowledge:

Required to apply the identified skills in the following areas:

Develop the solution architecture for new and existing offerings being driven out by the Rewards programme

Review and/or assist others in the development of solution architecture

The technical landscape consists of a complex on-premise AND cloud (AWS) environment, encompassing website, mobile app, back-end systems, database, data flows, data transformation, data integration (API and file based), security and infrastructure design.

Ownership of assigned Tech Team deliverables. Ensure quality and on time delivery as per sprint plan and work with one or more teams to meet overall project delivery commitments

Drive out an ongoing improvement plan to optimise the efficiency of the solution delivery team/s. Examples include, but is not limited to, defining the optimal design process (aligned to an agile delivery model), optimizing work flow, etc.

Output/Core Tasks:

The solution architect is required to architect and design the following in, in conjunction with the Technical Architect, engaging with the ecosystem of architects from the partners the programme engage with:

Technical database design and data models aligned to the data platform strategy

Technical system integration diagrams aligned to the Reality platform strategy

Technical integration design for file flows, web services, APIs (all technical components) aligned to the Reality platform and API strategy

Drive the agreed solution architecture design and associated solution delivery with the technical resources like systems analysts, ETL developers, web developers, mobile app developers, external and internal partners; whilst providing technical milestones to the project managers

Work with the business analysts to understand the detailed business requirements and develop the solution architecture design in accordance with the business requirements.

Responsible and accountable for adherence and delivery of the agreed solution architecture and technical solution quality

Manage the assigned technical team/s (including Developers) and ensure continuous improvement in delivery outputs

Desired Skills:

AWS Cloud

SQL

SSIS

SSRS

