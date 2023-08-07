Solutions Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

Aug 7, 2023

Our Client in the telecommunication space is seeking a Solutions Architect that can bridge the gap between business and technology, by aligning the organizations objectives with effective technology solutions that enable growth and innovation.

Qualification and Experience

  • 5 years technical experience on networking components in terms of architecture, design, implementation testing.

  • Must have a Valid Driver’s License and own reliable car essential.

  • Must be able to work under pressure and deadline driven.

  • Willingness to learn and to be a team player.

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.

  • Ensuring compliance of the companies Road mapping in line with the key contract terms.

  • Support Markets to satisfy Supervisory Bodies.

  • Making sure All Vendors and Partners are responsible for the majority of the costs associated with any regulatory changes.

  • Dealing with Infrastructure Auditors across the Markets.

  • Integration Operational Documentation Authority.

  • Solutioning at Programming Level as part of the SAFE Framework for both CORE and HUB PI.

  • Planning and Execution, to run and grow the business.

  • Must have knowledge in architecture and governance.

  • Must have Technical Authority for Markets.

Desired Skills:

  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Critical Thinking
  • Management of Personnel Resources
  • Social Perceptiveness
  • Management of Financial Resources
  • Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position