Solutions Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

Our Client in the telecommunication space is seeking a Solutions Architect that can bridge the gap between business and technology, by aligning the organizations objectives with effective technology solutions that enable growth and innovation.

Qualification and Experience

5 years technical experience on networking components in terms of architecture, design, implementation testing.

Must have a Valid Driver’s License and own reliable car essential.

Must be able to work under pressure and deadline driven.

Willingness to learn and to be a team player.

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Ensuring compliance of the companies Road mapping in line with the key contract terms.

Support Markets to satisfy Supervisory Bodies.

Making sure All Vendors and Partners are responsible for the majority of the costs associated with any regulatory changes.

Dealing with Infrastructure Auditors across the Markets.

Integration Operational Documentation Authority.

Solutioning at Programming Level as part of the SAFE Framework for both CORE and HUB PI.

Planning and Execution, to run and grow the business.

Must have knowledge in architecture and governance.

Must have Technical Authority for Markets.

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position