Systems Engineer at Capitec Bank Ltd

Company description:
Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.
Job description: Purpose Statement
* Responsible for the implementation of individual applications on the Capitec Cognitive Platform according to industry standards and architect guidance.
Experience
* 5 years’ proven experience in software development
* 2 years’ proven experience in software development on a cloud environment
* Experience in the following development languages: Minimum SQL 20 and higher
* .Net (C#)
* Python
* Angular
* JavaScript
* Node JS
Qualifications (Minimum)
* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
* Cloud environment
* IT systems development processes (SDLC)
* Application development
* Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
* UML
* Systems analysis and design
* Cloud services and more specifically the Azure environment
Skills
* Communications Skills
* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
* Analytical Skills
* Problem solving skills
Conditions of Employment
* Clear criminal and credit record
* Contactable via own mobile phone
Desired Skills:
- aws
- API
- infrastructure
- javascript
- terraform
- engineering
- development