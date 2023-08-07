Systems Engineer at Capitec Bank Ltd

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* Responsible for the implementation of individual applications on the Capitec Cognitive Platform according to industry standards and architect guidance.

Experience

* 5 years’ proven experience in software development

* 2 years’ proven experience in software development on a cloud environment

* Experience in the following development languages: Minimum SQL 20 and higher

* .Net (C#)

* Python

* Angular

* JavaScript

* Node JS

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

* Cloud environment

* IT systems development processes (SDLC)

* Application development

* Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

* UML

* Systems analysis and design

* Cloud services and more specifically the Azure environment

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

* Contactable via own mobile phone

