Technical Assistant (Fleet and Vehicle Control) – Contract – Cape Town at Quest Staffing Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Introduction

We’re are excited to be seeking for Motor Vehicle Technical Assistants (Fleet & Vehicle Control ) – Fixed – Term Contract – Cape Town. As a Motor Vehicle Technician Assistany, you will be responsible for the service, repair and maintenance work for our customers’ vehicles.

Duties & Responsibilities

To inspect vehicles vehicle that have reached their economic life cycle

Compile TV6/28 vehicle withdrawal reports to dispose of said vehicles via online auctions.

To perform vehicle condition inspections on vehicles to be converted into specialized vehicles, such as ambulances, rescue vehicles and patient transporters.

Perform quality assurance inspections on vehicles to be fitted with additional equipment and technology such vehicle tracking units, In-vehicle technology for traffic vehicles, emergency lights and sirens, and the fitment of emergency vehicle branding.

Assist with obtaining ‘requests for quotes’ (RFQ’s) or Audatex reports for vehicles booked-in or towed for repairs or withdrawal.

To scrutinize the Audatex reports or quotes for mechanical repairs and accident damages, and to recommend the repair or withdrawal of the vehicle.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Grade 10 (Junior Certificate or equivalent qualification.

NTC 3 Certificate (Red Seal) as a qualified

Motor Mechanic (Petrol or Diesel) or Panel Beater (or equivalent vocational certificate).

A minimum of 5 years work experience as a qualified Motor Mechanic or Panel beater.

A valid code C1 (or higher) driving license and a valid PRDP.

Own Transport to be provided.

Package & Remuneration

Salary: R241 per hour

Contract: Fixed – Term Contract

Location: Cape Town

