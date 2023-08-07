Technical Assistant (Fleet and Vehicle Control) – Contract – Cape Town at Quest Staffing Solutions

Introduction
We’re are excited to be seeking for Motor Vehicle Technical Assistants (Fleet & Vehicle Control ) – Fixed – Term Contract – Cape Town. As a Motor Vehicle Technician Assistany, you will be responsible for the service, repair and maintenance work for our customers’ vehicles.
Duties & Responsibilities
- To inspect vehicles vehicle that have reached their economic life cycle
- Compile TV6/28 vehicle withdrawal reports to dispose of said vehicles via online auctions.
- To perform vehicle condition inspections on vehicles to be converted into specialized vehicles, such as ambulances, rescue vehicles and patient transporters.
- Perform quality assurance inspections on vehicles to be fitted with additional equipment and technology such vehicle tracking units, In-vehicle technology for traffic vehicles, emergency lights and sirens, and the fitment of emergency vehicle branding.
- Assist with obtaining ‘requests for quotes’ (RFQ’s) or Audatex reports for vehicles booked-in or towed for repairs or withdrawal.
- To scrutinize the Audatex reports or quotes for mechanical repairs and accident damages, and to recommend the repair or withdrawal of the vehicle.
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Grade 10 (Junior Certificate or equivalent qualification.
- NTC 3 Certificate (Red Seal) as a qualified
- Motor Mechanic (Petrol or Diesel) or Panel Beater (or equivalent vocational certificate).
- A minimum of 5 years work experience as a qualified Motor Mechanic or Panel beater.
- A valid code C1 (or higher) driving license and a valid PRDP.
- Own Transport to be provided.
Package & Remuneration
- Salary: R241 per hour
- Contract: Fixed – Term Contract
- Location: Cape Town
Interested?
- If interested please apply directly through PNet , LinkedIn or e-mail your updated CV to [Email Address Removed]
- [URL Removed] e-mailing us please remember to insert “Motor Vehicle Technical Assistants – Cape Town” in the subject line.
Desired Skills:
- motor mechanic
- panel beater
- Diesel Mechanic
- Red Seal
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Fleet management industry