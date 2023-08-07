Technical Assistant (Fleet and Vehicle Control) – Contract – Cape Town at Quest Staffing Solutions

Aug 7, 2023

Introduction

We’re are excited to be seeking for Motor Vehicle Technical Assistants (Fleet & Vehicle Control ) – Fixed – Term Contract – Cape Town. As a Motor Vehicle Technician Assistany, you will be responsible for the service, repair and maintenance work for our customers’ vehicles.
Duties & Responsibilities

  • To inspect vehicles vehicle that have reached their economic life cycle
  • Compile TV6/28 vehicle withdrawal reports to dispose of said vehicles via online auctions.
  • To perform vehicle condition inspections on vehicles to be converted into specialized vehicles, such as ambulances, rescue vehicles and patient transporters.
  • Perform quality assurance inspections on vehicles to be fitted with additional equipment and technology such vehicle tracking units, In-vehicle technology for traffic vehicles, emergency lights and sirens, and the fitment of emergency vehicle branding.
  • Assist with obtaining ‘requests for quotes’ (RFQ’s) or Audatex reports for vehicles booked-in or towed for repairs or withdrawal.
  • To scrutinize the Audatex reports or quotes for mechanical repairs and accident damages, and to recommend the repair or withdrawal of the vehicle.

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Grade 10 (Junior Certificate or equivalent qualification.
  • NTC 3 Certificate (Red Seal) as a qualified
  • Motor Mechanic (Petrol or Diesel) or Panel Beater (or equivalent vocational certificate).
  • A minimum of 5 years work experience as a qualified Motor Mechanic or Panel beater.
  • A valid code C1 (or higher) driving license and a valid PRDP.
  • Own Transport to be provided.

Package & Remuneration

  • Salary: R241 per hour
  • Contract: Fixed – Term Contract
  • Location: Cape Town

Interested?

  • If interested please apply directly through PNet , LinkedIn or e-mail your updated CV to [Email Address Removed]
  • [URL Removed] e-mailing us please remember to insert “Motor Vehicle Technical Assistants – Cape Town” in the subject line.

Desired Skills:

  • motor mechanic
  • panel beater
  • Diesel Mechanic
  • Red Seal

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Fleet management industry

Learn more/Apply for this position