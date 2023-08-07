Test Analyst

We are currently seeking a dedicated and skilled Test Analyst to join our team in Johannesburg. As a Test Analyst, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through comprehensive testing and analysis. This is a contract position offering a full-time work schedule with a hybrid work model, providing the flexibility of both remote and on-site work.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Come join our team on an initial short-term contract. This will be on a project dealing with financial statements.

Required experience:

6+ years as a Test Analyst.

Financial Service Industry experience.

Annual Statements (preferred).

PL/SQL databases.

Functional Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools.

Building and maintaining regression test packs.

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle, PL/SQL, and SQL Server databases.

Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Mobile testing is preferable (Device Testing).

Other Technologies: Jira.



Work environment:

Contract position: (Full time – Hybrid)

Location preference (Johannesburg)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

