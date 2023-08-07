Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are currently seeking a dedicated and skilled Test Analyst to join our team in Johannesburg. As a Test Analyst, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through comprehensive testing and analysis. This is a contract position offering a full-time work schedule with a hybrid work model, providing the flexibility of both remote and on-site work.
Essential Qualification:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification
- ISTQB
Essential Functions/ Job Description:
Come join our team on an initial short-term contract. This will be on a project dealing with financial statements.
Required experience:
- 6+ years as a Test Analyst.
- Financial Service Industry experience.
- Annual Statements (preferred).
- PL/SQL databases.
- Functional Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.
- Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools.
- Building and maintaining regression test packs.
- Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).
- Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.
- Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle, PL/SQL, and SQL Server databases.
- Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.
- API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).
- Mobile testing is preferable (Device Testing).
- Other Technologies: Jira.
Work environment:
- Contract position: (Full time – Hybrid)
- Location preference (Johannesburg)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML