Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 7, 2023

We are currently seeking a dedicated and skilled Test Analyst to join our team in Johannesburg. As a Test Analyst, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through comprehensive testing and analysis. This is a contract position offering a full-time work schedule with a hybrid work model, providing the flexibility of both remote and on-site work.

Essential Qualification:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

  • ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Come join our team on an initial short-term contract. This will be on a project dealing with financial statements.
Required experience:

  • 6+ years as a Test Analyst.

  • Financial Service Industry experience.

  • Annual Statements (preferred).

  • PL/SQL databases.

  • Functional Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

  • Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools.

  • Building and maintaining regression test packs.

  • Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

  • Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

  • Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle, PL/SQL, and SQL Server databases.

  • Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.

  • API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

  • Mobile testing is preferable (Device Testing).

  • Other Technologies: Jira.

Work environment:

  • Contract position: (Full time – Hybrid)

  • Location preference (Johannesburg)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

