BPM Developer

One of our top clients in the investment industry is urgently looking for excellent, experienced and meticulous BPM Developers with knowledge and technical expertise in any LCNC BPM product like AgilePoint, Appian, Bizagi, Alfresco APA who helps support the development of workflows and automation.

Relevant IT qualification.

Overall experience: 4-5 years

Design, development, configuration, and implementation of workflows including development of entities, eForms, rules etc

Administer security and governance requirements of workflows.

Integrating with other systems in the technical landscape through APIs or native integration specific to the system.

Must have good Knowledge of BPM/BPA principles and standards.

Must have a good understanding of the architectural components of BPM products

Must have experience in setting up user access management for the automated processes.

Must have good knowledge and experience Software delivery methodologies such as:

Agile/Waterfall.

Good to have prior knowledge/experience on CSS, JavaScript, CML and HTML.

Good to have prior knowledge/ experience working with ECM/ DCM solutions.

Must have experience working on the below BPM components:

Process Models.

Data Models.

Form configurations.

Desired Skills:

