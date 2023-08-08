Business Analyst_Permanent and Remote

Minimum requirements:

Worked in a performance improvement environment for a minimum of 5 years.

Written product reference documents or use case descriptions for technical teams.

Track record of designing process improvements with technology solutions required.

Can be versatile and can thrive in innovative situations.

Understands the underlying data requirements to operate digital processes.

Experience of developing business cases.

Experience needed is also international consulting as a BA

Key responsibilities are (but not limited to):

Under the direction of a supervisor, perform research and requirements gathering; process analysis; investigation of existing functionality; gap analysis; participation in design of new functionality; ensure functionality/products satisfy the client requirements.

Participate in project walkthroughs: business requirements gathering, design walkthrough, functional test plans and implementation sessions.

Prepare details use case descriptions for the development team to implants the solutions key functionality.

Perform product testing to ensure product quality is maintained.

Contribute to the implementation of new products and communicate effectively between internal and external stakeholders to ensure product satisfaction is maintained.

Provide user training.

Build and maintain strong, long-lasting client relationships.

Ensure the timely and successful delivery of the company’s solutions according to customer needs and objectives.

Prepare SLA or other reports required on client account status.

Provide first line support to SLA clients.

Collaborate with development team to create Statements of Work, where required.

Assist with challenging client requests or issue escalations as needed.

Find ways to increase quality of customer service.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

5 years

International consulting as a BA

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

