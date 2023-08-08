Data Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

We are looking for experienced Data Engineers.

In the modern business landscape, the importance of making data driven decisions is a crucial

pillar of the business sustainability matrix.

As a BI Data Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in designing, developing,

and maintaining infrastructure and systems that facilitate the collection, storage, processing,

and retrieval of data for our Enterprise clients, spanning across our global ecosystem. You will

work closely with various stakeholders to gather requirements, design data models, and

implement efficient data integration processes to support data-driven decision-making across

a wide variety on business pillars.

KEY RESPONSIBILITY AREAS

The ideal incumbent will be a self-starter with proven competencies in the following areas:

Data Strategy and Architecture: Collaborate with business stakeholders, Data Integration teams, Data Scientists, and other IT teams to understand data requirements and develop a cohesive data strategy and architecture that aligns with the organization’s goals.

Data Modeling: Design and optimize data models, ensuring they meet data storage, retrieval, and analytical needs while maintaining data integrity and performance. Model data across business Entities and Normalization strategies.

Data Pipeline Development: Design and create data pipelines, which are a series of automated processes that extract data

from various sources, transform it into a suitable format, and load it into data storage systems (e.g., databases, data warehouses, data lakes).

Data Integration: They ensure seamless integration of data from different sources, including databases, applications, APIs, and third-party platforms. This involves understanding the data schema, data formats, and data quality requirements to enable smooth data flow between systems.

Data Transformation: Data engineers transform raw data into a usable format by applying cleansing, enrichment, aggregation, and other data processing techniques. This step prepares the data for analysis and reporting by data analysts and data scientists.

Data Warehouse Management: Data Engineers work with data warehousing technologies to design create and maintain data

warehouses, which are centralized repositories of structured and organized data used for reporting and analysis.

Data Governance and Compliance: Establish data governance frameworks, data quality standards, and data security measures as well also set up appropriate access controls to safeguard sensitive data. Ensure compliance to fiscal, legislative and industry governance and standards.

Real-time Data Processing: Create and develop real-time data processing solutions that allow organizations to analyze

and act on data as it is generated or received.

Data Quality Assurance: Implement data quality checks and validation processes to identify and resolve data inconsistencies or errors that may affect the accuracy of analytical results.

Data Landscapes: Data Engineers work with a combination of cloud-based data platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, as well as SaaS and On-Premise environments, often using a combination of different landscapes.

Collaboration: Data engineers collaborate closely with data scientists, data analysts, business stakeholders, and other IT teams to understand data requirements and ensure the delivery of accurate and reliable data solutions.

Performance Optimization: Data Engineers continuously monitor and optimize data processes, pipelines, and storage systems to improve performance, reduce latency, and lower operational costs.

Team Leadership and Collaboration: Data Engineers are responsible for providing technical leadership and mentorship to data engineering teams, fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment.

Project Management: Data Engineers are responsible for the design, management ad implementation of related project schedules to ensure effective communication to stakeholders on project cost, schedules and compliance.

Emerging Technologies: Stay updated with the latest trends and advancements in data technologies, recommending and implementing innovative solutions that drive data innovation within the organization.

Documentation: Data engineers are ultimately responsible for draughting the data integration blueprint.

They document their data pipelines, architectures, and processes, enabling easier

maintenance, troubleshooting, and knowledge sharing across the team.

Technical Support and Troubleshooting: Data Engineers provide technical support to end-users, troubleshoot data-related issues, and assist with ad-hoc data requests and analyses, in addition to creating enablement structures designed to self-manage platforms.

EDUCATION

– Diploma / bachelor’s degree in information technology, Computer Science, Engineering, or

similar degree with a major in Mathematics.

– Vendor certifications in a Data Integration platform such as Talend, Attunity, Oracle, SQL or

other ETL / Data Warehouse tool.

EXPERIENCE

? Proven experience (8 years) in data warehousing / systems design, development, and

implementation across multiple business pillars.

? Expertise in ETL tools and processes, data integration techniques, and data quality

management.

? Strong understanding of ERD’s and Data Normalization / Denormalization techniques.

? Working knowledge of Inmon and Kimball data modelling methods.

? Proficiency in both SQL and non-SQL querying languages for data extraction and

manipulation.

? Strong knowledge of BI tools (e.g., Qlik, Power BI, Tableau) and visualization best practices.

? In depth knowledge of database management systems (e.g., SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL)

and data modeling concepts (e.g., star schema, snowflake schema).

? Understanding of data security and privacy practices, e.g., POPIA or King

? Experience with big data technologies and cloud-based data warehousing platforms (e.g.,

Azure

? Working knowledge of API / JSON / SOAP based connectivity.

? Expansive knowledge and experience of Industry direction.

SKILLS

– Self-Managed

– Self-Starter

– Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

– Effective communication and interpersonal abilities, with the capacity to work

collaboratively with cross-functional teams.

– Proactive and self-motivated, with a passion for staying up to date with the latest trends

and advancements in data warehousing and BI technologies.

COMPETENCIES

– Ability to work, remotely and at customer locations.

– Ability to manage time well

– Ability to multi-task across multiple projects

– Ability to work on budgeted time frames.

– Ability to work independently

– Ability to work well with people across the entire business spectrum

– Agile

– Analytical mindset with a problem-solving approach

– Excellent problem solving /troubleshooting ability

Desired Skills:

ETL Tools

Data Integration

BI Tools

Data Security

Data Warehousing platforms

Data Management systems

