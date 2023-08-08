We are looking to hire a Desktop Engineer I, to join our dynamic team in Cape Town.
Our ideal candidates must have working knowledge and skills to perform a defined set of analytical/scientific methods or operational processes. Applies experience and skills to complete assigned work within own area of expertise. Works within standard operating procedures and/or scientific methods. Works with a moderate degree of supervision.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Remote user support to users across 125 stores (South Africa and Namibia)
- General support of end user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardrooms equipment
- Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users
- Achieve expected SLA and quality requirements and KPIs to support client contract objectives
- Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support
- Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives
- Effective use of Call Management System and tools to effectively measure delivery of services
- Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality
- Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines
- Frequent and appropriate communication with users wrt resolution progress of incidents and requests
Qualifications Required:
- National Senior Certificate/Matric
- A+ N+
Qualifications Preferred:
- MCSE
- Hardware Certifications is advantageous
- Mobility Support Qualification
- ITIL
- Customer Support Soft Skills
Experience Required:
- 5-7 Years IT Experience in remote End User Support
- Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist
- Experience in Network Support
Work Environment:
- Working within a team onsite at the client
Physical Demands:
- Remote Support
- Assist with moving of IT equipment
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML