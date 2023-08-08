Desktop Engineer I – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking to hire a Desktop Engineer I, to join our dynamic team in Cape Town.

Our ideal candidates must have working knowledge and skills to perform a defined set of analytical/scientific methods or operational processes. Applies experience and skills to complete assigned work within own area of expertise. Works within standard operating procedures and/or scientific methods. Works with a moderate degree of supervision.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Remote user support to users across 125 stores (South Africa and Namibia)

General support of end user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardrooms equipment

Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users

Achieve expected SLA and quality requirements and KPIs to support client contract objectives

Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support

Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives

Effective use of Call Management System and tools to effectively measure delivery of services

Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality

Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines

Frequent and appropriate communication with users wrt resolution progress of incidents and requests

Qualifications Required:

National Senior Certificate/Matric

A+ N+

Qualifications Preferred:

MCSE

Hardware Certifications is advantageous

Mobility Support Qualification

ITIL

Customer Support Soft Skills

Experience Required:

5-7 Years IT Experience in remote End User Support

Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist

Experience in Network Support

Work Environment:

Working within a team onsite at the client

Physical Demands:

Remote Support

Assist with moving of IT equipment

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

