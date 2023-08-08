Desktop Support Engineer – Contract

Role Purpose:

As a Desktop Support Engineer, you’ll be responsible for ensuring that our business clients’ desktop computers are running at peak performance. You will also help them resolve any issues they may have with their computer in order to maintain optimal productivity and avoid data loss. Must perform various tasks such as: installing software updates on the client’s machine; fixing problems with an operating system or applications; providing support regarding antivirus programs, malware protection or security measures.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree required.

5 years Desktop support experience

Own, reliable vehicle

Good communicator as there are several stakeholders to engage with (onsite store, Team Leader, IT vendor and IT team)

Excellent troubleshooting skills

Experience in troubleshooting and resolution of hardware, software, and network related issues

Knowledge of Microsoft Windows operating systems (Windows 7/8/10), applications (Office Suite) and peripherals (printers, scanners, etc.)

Good understanding of basic networking concepts and protocols

Requirements

Perform asset audit and stock count.

Diagnose computer issues related to printing of store and credit cards.

Troubleshoot issues related to signature pads.

Perform hardware maintenance, software installation and configuration, network maintenance or setup, application installation and configuration.

Provide user support for the newly implemented platform, while maintaining existing applications

Works with hardware and software on the physical desktop to optimize security, manage and configure the user’s individual PC using Microsoft Windows 10 operating system, Microsoft Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Microsoft Windows 10 Mobile, Mac OS X and Android OS system.

Desired Skills:

desktop

support

windows

Learn more/Apply for this position